Taraba APC crisis ‘ll soon be over: Bwacha | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, the Taraba governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the crisis bedeviling the party in the state will soon be over.

Bwacha said this at a media briefing in Jalingo, saying that all litigations challenging his emergence as the state governorship candidate would soon be resolved.

He was reacting to the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which removed him as the state APC governorship candidate and ordered fresh primaries within 14 days.

The case was instituted by Sen. Yusuf Abubakar, challenging Bwacha’s emergence as the governorship candidate of the APC.

Also, the Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo in a suit filed by another governorship aspirant, Chief David Sabo-Kente removed Bwacha as the party’s governorship candidate and ordered another primary election.

But, Bwacha said that he has instituted appeals against the judgments, expressing confidence that the…