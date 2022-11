Bernard Kafui Sokpe with a thriving career in the world of digital media, telecom, marketing and more is a force to be reckoned with. Speaking to the Guardian Life, he discusses his work evolution and what keeps him going. You are popularly known as MistAMeister. What is the inspiration behind that name? Mr Meister or […]

The post The Many Faces Of Bernard Kafui Sokpe (Aka MistAMeister) appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper