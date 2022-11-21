Tia Lee breaks free from control and embraces her true self | The Guardian Nigeria News

Continues with the Third Episode of “Goodbye Princess” Animation Series
HONG KONG, SAR, 21 November, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- With almost 50 million views on the internet, the first two episodes of “GOODBYE PRINCESS” animations by Tia Lee, Asian fashion icon, C-POP singer, film and television actress, have become an instant hit. Tia is happy to reveal that the full set of animation, poster, motion and still images for episode 3 has been released.
“The Puppet” is the third episode of the “GOODBYE PRINCESS” pre-release animation series. At the end of the second episode, the princess abandons the carriage and lands on a stage, where her singing career shines brightly. But behind the glittering scenes, others are trying to fit her into a stereotypical mould, while the “fairy godmother” continuously appears from the side of the stage to give her ever tighter outfits. The princess feels helpless and sad, but the audience reacts…
