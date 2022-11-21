Undeserved assault on the bureaucracy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Of all the mistakes made by the military, none is greater than the 1975/1976 assault on bureaucracy in this country. It was termed The Great Purge by the media at that time. But that action destroyed the robust Civil Service system and since that time this country has lost its way. In any National development there is no alternative to a robust civil service system. Tampering with the bureaucracy is the foundation for total collapse of the government itself. The military indulged in playing the civil service like a sporting event without knowing that it will lead to the decay and the rot we are witnessing now.

Bureaucracy means “the civil servants, the administrative functionaries who are professionally trained for the public service and who enjoy permanency of tenure, promotion within service-partly by seniority and partly by merit.

Bureaucracy, meticulously is also professed to be apolitical. This basically insinuate that a bureaucrat is not to have a political agenda of…