Why Women Should Wear Suits And Men Aprons  — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


By Ilemona Apka

21 November 2022   |  
12:19 pm

Little children have the most active minds. I should know. I was once a little child. And being the mother of one of the tiniest and fastest-growing little humans reminds me of all the things my mind was alive with when I was little. For instance, I remember thinking, why did only my mother cook?…

Black man seasoning food at home kitchen. African-american guy in apron baking cookies, adding flaworings to dough and having fun

Little children have the most active minds.
I should know. I was once a little child. And being the mother of one of the tiniest and fastest-growing little humans reminds me of all the things my mind was alive with when I was little.

For instance, I remember thinking, why did only my mother…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR