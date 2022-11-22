2023: Court dismisses suit challenging Stella Oduah’s senatorial candidacy | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed a suit filed against Sen. Stella Oduah, seeking an order invalidating her nomination as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s a senatorial candidate in Anambra.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, dismissed the suit for being status barred.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ekwo had, on Oct. 13, fixed today for judgment in the matter filed by John Emeka, an aspirant in the May 27 primary poll conducted by the

PDP and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The plaintiff had sued Oduah, PDP and INEC as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

Emeka alleged that Oduah lied on oath in both her expression of interest and nomination forms, including in the INEC Form CF001 which she submitted to the commission for the 2023 Anambra North Senatorial District seat.

In the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/841/2022 dated and filed on June 8 by his lawyer, Mbanefo Ikwegbue, Emeka…