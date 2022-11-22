Club hands over Neonatal Building equipment to Ifako Ijaiye Gen. Hospital | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has described Rotary International as a formidable partner with the Lagos State government in providing health care services.

Abayomi who was represented by Dr. Ibrahim Mustapha at the commissioning of equipping of the Neonatal Building donated by Rotary Club of Omole Golden to Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital at a cost of $77,700 as well as the handing over ceremony at the event that took place within the premises of the hospital, remarked that many hospitals in the State have benefitted from the magnanimity of Rotary International. The cost of putting up the building alone was put at N22 million.

“This project, which is not the first and would not be the last, is addressing the very vital part of the national discourse in the area of health care services.

“If we have a structure like this that is built to minimize or reduce neonates mortality, no doubt, kudos should be given to the Rotary Club of Omole-Golden as well as…