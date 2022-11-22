Controversy over ₦‎206billion inserted in humanitarian ministry’s 2023 budget | The Guardian Nigeria News

₦‎206billion inserted into the 2023 Budget of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development by the Ministry of Finance has been disowned by Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister in charge of the ministry

Farouk who appeared before the Senate Committee on Special Duties to defend 2023 Budget claimed that the Ministry requested for some for funds for some projects in the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and National Social Safety Net Project in 2022 budget was not released.

However, she said the Ministry was surprised that money put for the same projects in 2023 is now 10 times the entire 2023 Budget of the Ministry.

Trouble started when one of the Committee members Senator Elisha Abbo asked the Minister about N206 billion in the budget.

The Minister in her response said, “Yes we made request for funds for the projects in 2022 which was not released and Part of it is for the NEDC.

“The money was not released and now we…