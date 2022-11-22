



Infinix Nigeria, known for breaking barriers and setting new trends in the tech, lifestyle and gaming space, partnered with the largest French video game trade show, the Paris Game Week. The smartphone brand is the first mobile brand ever in Africa to be invited. This partnership was born from the tech giant’s commitment to providing […]

The post Infinix Nigeria partners with Paris Game Week for International E-sport and Mobile Gaming Exhibition appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper