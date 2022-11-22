Lalong meets with Plateau community leaders over killings | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday held a peace meeting with key stakeholders in Bokkos Local Government over fresh killings in the area.

The meeting was part of efforts to restore peace following recent attacks in the area on Nov. 16.

Speaking at the meeting held at Government House, Lalong frowned at the community leaders inability to identify the perpetrators of the crimes.

He said that the government had taken steps to end the security challenges in the state.

According to him, it is left for the community members also to look for lasting solutions to end the crisis.

He said nothing was worth taking the lives of people while calling on farmers to report any damage done to their farms to relevant authorities.

The governor, while calling on the residents to live in peace with one another, said that he would continue to uphold justice and fairness in the discharge of his duties.

He stressed that relevant authorities were still investigating the killings to bring the…