PDP’s deputy national secretary Koshoedo felicitates Chief Bode George at 79 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George has been described as a pillar and true icon in the march towards entrenching true democracy in Nigeria.

Making the commendation today was the Deputy National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. (Arc.) Setonji Koshoedo while felicitating the former Military Governor of old Ondo State and Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

Hon. Koshoedo described Chief Bode George as a man of courage and principles who always stands by his conviction where matters of equity and justice in socio-political issues are concerned.

While commending Chief George’s sense of service, Hon. Kosh, as he is fondly known and addressed, urged Chief Bode George to remain steadfast in his quest for equity and justice in the nation’s political journey.

Commending Chief Bode George for remaining an outstanding and altruistic political leader and mentor to both young and old politicians,…