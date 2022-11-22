Textile industry in doldrums 15 years after N100 billion investment by govt | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Electricity workers accuse govt of spending N2tr on power

Despite sinking N100 billion through the establishment of the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) fund by the Federal Government in 2008, the industry has remained comatose.

Speaking at a policy dialogue on sustainable industrialisation and employment in Nigeria organised in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) in Abuja yesterday, the President of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), John Adaji, also blamed policy somersaults and smuggling as the main challenges militating against the revival of the sector.

“Smuggling is the major killer of the textile industry in Nigeria. The issue of smuggling must be decisively dealt with if we are to keep the remaining industries and employment in the sector,” he said.

He explained that the union’s campaign and advocacy had culminated in the emergence of several supportive policies such as the ban on textile import…