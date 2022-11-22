Thousands Tune in Virtually to Hear Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security & Climate Change in Africa  | The Guardian Nigeria News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 21 November, 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The hybrid event was streamed live from University of Nairobi and hosted online by Africa.com.

More than 15,000 people registered to join the virtual audience, the largest in Africa.com’s history for a single virtual event. Registrants from 131 countries included 51 African countries and 80 countries in the rest of the world. 3,500+ Kenyan university students, 900+ university students from the rest of Africa and the world registered for the virtual audience.

Pan-African and international journalist, Uduak Amimo, moderated the live discussion in Nairobi. She introduced questions from the audience seated in University of Nairobi’s Chandaria Centre For Performing Arts while Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com, hosted the thousands who tuned in virtually from around the world.

In his first trip to Africa since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bill Gates announced the foundation would…