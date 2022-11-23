





Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has charged Nigerian women to take charge of the party’s presidential campaign by providing leadership and delivering votes at the 2023 presidential election. The former Nigerian vice president, who stated this while speaking at the launch of the PDP Women Presidential Campaign Council at […]

The post 2023: Atiku charges "less corrupt" Nigerian women to deliver votes, take leadership appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper