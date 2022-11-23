Breaking: Nominees For The 11th African Leadership Magazine Persons Of The Year 2022 Unveiled  | The Guardian Nigeria News

… Voting begins across the continent to decide winners

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom, 21 November 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Continuing with its tradition of promoting excellence in leadership across Africa and beyond, the board of The African Leadership Organization, publishers of African Leadership Magazine has unveiled the nominees for the 11th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the year 2022. The list was unveiled following call for nomination which ended recently and attracted submissions from Africans across the continent.

The unveiling ceremony was chaired by the African Leadership Organisation’s founder and Chairman, Dr. Ken Giami, alongside other members of the board and senior executives of the organization. In his remarks, the Chairman stated that, “Africa has traditionally been the cradle of great leadership; from Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah, Steve Biko, to Julius Nyerere, the continent’s contribution to leadership philosophy remains…