Lagos commercial okada operators shun ban, operate along highways | The Guardian Nigeria News

Months after Lagos State government announced a ban on motorcycle operation along major roads to promote safety as well as security of life and property, some operators have shunned the order and have returned to the roads.

The Guardian investigation showed that commercial okada riders are operating in large numbers at Orile, Mile 2- Badagry expressway, Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Second Rainbow, Ojota and Berger bus stops.

It is not uncommon to see the operators soliciting passengers in these areas while causing a nuisance.

Last week, okada operators clashed with officials of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Task Force) at Cele bus stop along Oshodi- Apapa expressway, leaving residents and business owners scampering for safety.

During the clash, the okada riders outnumbered the task force personnel and pelted them with stones, while officials of the task force fired tear gas canisters and gunshots in the air to disperse okada riders on their way out of the…