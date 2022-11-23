





After weeks of anticipation, the new designs for N200, N500 and N1000 notes were unveiled in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Central Bank of Nigeria announced in October that the redesigning was necessary to counter the hoarding of the notes. “Evidently, currency in circulation has more than doubled since […]

The post Nigerian Twitter knocks CBN, Emefiele over new naira notes designs appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper