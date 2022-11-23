NIS partners Akwa Ibom on 2023 polls, says errant foreigners will be deported | The Guardian Nigeria News

Akwa Ibom State Government is partnering with Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) towards fighting insecurity, especially during the coming 2023 general elections, with a promise to deport any foreigner, who runs foul of electoral laws.

This was disclosed, yesterday, in Uyo during a courtesy call on the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, by the Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Akwa Ibom State Command, Francisca Dashe Dakat.

While welcoming the new immigration boss to the Ministry Ememobong emphasised that with security on the priority list of the state government, necessary facilities will be activated to enable NIS to sensitise the populace on security challenges posed by foreigners and other unscrupulous members of the society.

He added that NIS has been granted free access to all information platforms of the Ministry to facilitate its sensitisation duties.

Earlier, the comptroller lauded Ememobong for the support extended to the…