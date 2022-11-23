This unending media war on PENCOM | The Guardian Nigeria News

It is always quite easy to know when there is a coordinated media campaign against anyone, judging from my little experience of how blackmail works in Nigeria.

Somebody would make a wild allegation, someone else would quickly parrot it, and before you could say “Jack Robinson”, the unconfirmed allegations would begin to trend in videos and comments on social media. NGOs would begin to issue statements threatening brimstone and fire. They would start organising public protests to fight imagined corruption.

This is my reading of the trending and unending media attacks on Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM). In the last few months, it has been one week, one trouble for her.

Since her appointment and confirmation by the Senate in 2020, the PENCOM DG, whom I consider to be a decent public officer who has achieved much within a short time, has soldiered on even with the avalanche of issues in the sector. There is no doubt that she…