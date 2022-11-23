Zelensky to address US, as Russian strikes batter Ukraine power grid | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was set to address an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council Wednesday, as Russian strikes left the country’s energy system in tatters.

“Murder of civilians, ruining of civilian infrastructure are acts of terror. Ukraine keeps demanding a resolute response of international community to these crimes,” Zelensky said in a tweet.

He will address the emergency debate — requested by Kyiv and due to start at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) in New York — via video-link, diplomats told AFP.

The Ukrainian energy system has been torn apart and millions have been subjected to long periods without electricity after weeks of Russian bombardments, with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning the country’s priority this winter would be “survival”.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces had fired around 70 cruise missiles at targets across the country on Wednesday and also deployed attack drones.

The Russian strikes caused widespread blackouts…