Abuja-Kaduna Rail service starts in 7 days- FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government says train services between the Abuja and Kaduna route will resume within seven day from Nov. 27.

Minister of Transportation Mua’zu Sambo disclosed this on Sunday while inspecting the test running the train route.

The minister said that this was to enable passengers to get used to the new requirements for enjoying the train service.

He said: ”The issue of whether the train will start tomorrow or not, we have not said the train services will start tomorrow.

”I want to be very categorical about that. Now, we have introduced a new system before you buy a ticket.

”Your purchase of a ticket requires you to provide a phone number and a national identification number in order to profile, because that is the beginning of the security checks.

”So, at any point in time when a train moves from one station to another we know who and who are on board.

” If you don’t have an NIN you are not going to board our train. It is as simple as that.

”If you are a…