Abiodun on Akesan Day, warns cultists against evil act or face wrath of law | The Guardian Nigeria News

Firm launches solar-powered cold room for farmers, traders in Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the weekend, warned that his administration would not tolerate cultism and its attendant criminal activities in the state.

Besides, he said his government would not hesitate to pull down houses giving safe haven to cultists.

Abiodun, who gave the warning during the 2022 Akesan Day celebration held at the Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu-Remo, following the recent cultism-related killings in Iperu-Remo and its environs, said that his administration had zero-tolerance to cult activities and would not spare anyone caught in the act.

MEANWHILE, as part of efforts to reduce wastage of farm produce and achieve food security, ColdHubs Nigeria Limited has launched a solar-powered cold room in Ogun State for small-holder farmers and traders of farm produce.

The eight-tonne capacity cold room, fully powered with solar energy, was built in conjunction with the Ogun State government with…