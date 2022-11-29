AEISCID backs Bishop Nworie on call for peaceful conduct of 2023 poll in Ebonyi state | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora (AEISCID) has warned against any form of harm to the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki diocese, Most Rev Peter Chukwu Nworie on calls on the electorates to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 poll in Ebonyi state.

AEISCID led by Ambassador Pascal Oluchchukwu in a statement in Abuja urged Ebonyi indigenes to listen to the voice of wisdom which the Bishop represents.

The group commended the Catholic Bishop Nworie for his courage demonstrated in counselling the body of Christ in general and the Catholic community in particular on the choices before them in the 2023 general elections.

The Ebonyi indigenes warned against an unnecessary attack on the Bishop for saying what he said publicly at the occasion of the commemoration of the 2022 ‘Christ the King’ day at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

AEISCID urged the entire Ebonyi electorate to be vigilant and glean from the words…