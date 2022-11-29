Buhari affirms Nigeria’s commitment to restore political stability, security in West Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has pledged Nigeria’s commitment to restoring democratic rule to Mali, Guinea and Burkina-Faso, and to ensure peace and political stability in the West African Sub-region.

Buhari made the pledge during the opening of the 2022 2nd Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), Parliament on Monday in Abuja.

Buhari said that Nigeria is committed to supporting ECOWAS institutions to ensure that the countries in the region are all returned to constitutional rule.

This is also as Buhari pledged his commitment to ensuring free, fair and credible polls in the 2023 General Elections in Nigeria.

“Let me reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to ECOWAS efforts, with the support of our Partners to keep the region peaceful, secure and politically stable.

“In this regard, Nigeria remains committed to supporting ECOWAS to restore democratic rule in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

“We are convinced that the sustenance of…