





The Pastor and Spiritual Head, Faith Revivalists Christian Mission (Aladura), Pastor Alfred Taiwo, has told Nigerian leaders that the bane of the problem facing the country can be sum up as lack of love and care for citizens, leading to the mass exodus of youth abroad for greener pastures. He made the remark during a […]

The post Cleric tasks leaders on love for Nigerians as church celebrates 60th anniversary appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper