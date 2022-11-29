COAS flags off combat swimming competition





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has flagged off the Nigerian Army (NA) Inter Formation Combat Platoon Swimming Championship at the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos, where he tasked participants to take advantage of the Championship to enhance their fighting efficiency to conduct operations optimally, especially in riverine and amphibious terrains towards fulfilling NA’s constitutional mandate.

Source: Guardian Newspaper