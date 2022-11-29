Tia goes back to the beginning of her journey, was it just a dream?  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Episode 5 of “Goodbye Princess” animation series

“ Temptation Apple ” – Will the princess accept the prince’s kiss?

HONG KONG, SAR, 28 November, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- In the fifth episode of “GOODBYE PRINCESS” animation series, Asian global fashion icon, C-pop singer, film and television actress — Tia Lee (Tia Lee Yu Fen) takes a bite on the apple given by the magical mirror. She, then, has been returned to the depths of the sea and back to the beginning of her Journey, was it just a dream? With the 6-part series drawing to a close, stay tuned as the plot continues to challenge your imagination. The viewership figures of the “GOODBYE PRINCESS” animation and motion images MV pre-release campaign series has scaled new heights, with almost 90 million views to date.

In the fifth episode, “Temptation Apple”, after the handsome prince kneels down and declares his love for the princess in the previous episode, they are now dancing…