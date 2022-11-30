Corruption a disaster Nigerians must unite against, says Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Urges early teaching of integrity to children

With an all-of-society approach, Nigerians must shun the disaster of corruption, embrace honesty and unite to build a great country, because integrity and trustworthiness are vital attributes for success, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Vice President stated this, yesterday, at the official launch of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) Integrity and Zero Tolerance Manual for school clubs, held at Model Secondary School Maitama, Abuja.

The Vice President praised the initiative as “recognition that integrity, honesty and trustworthiness are crucial individual and collective attributes for successful people and communities. Every corrupt act is not just a crime; it is a crime against society and even children yet unborn.”

Osinbajo noted that establishment of the clubs is “a vital step in finally achieving this milestone in building of the future against the disaster of corruption.”

He described…