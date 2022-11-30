Excitement as Beauty West Africa Exhibition begins in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

Beauty aficionados in the country could not hide their excitement, yesterday, during the opening ceremony of this year’s edition of the Beauty West Africa Exhibition in Lagos.

The event, which will continue till Thursday, December 1, at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, recorded a huge turnout of local and international exhibitors, and visitors who moved from one booth to another in search of beauty products of their choice.

Speaking with journalists, Jamie Hill, Managing Director of BtoB Events Limited, organisers of the exhibition, said over 200 exhibitors were at the venue to showcase their beauty products.

He said: “We have a record number of exhibitors here, this year. And I’m proud to say that we have a record number of Nigerian exhibitors here because we are trying to do our best to promote the ‘Made in Nigeria’ brand and promote exporting from Nigeria to other ECOWAS states.

“We now are officially the largest professional beauty exhibition across the…