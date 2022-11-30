





by Hannes Venter, Industry Value Advisor: Utilities at SAP Africa NAIROBI, Kenya, 30 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- No company can survive a consistent loss in revenue. When companies fail to collect the revenue owed for services rendered, it puts pressure on their cash flow that could leave them unable to cover their operational costs, struggle to […]

The post Revenue assurance gives utilities fair footing for growth, just transition appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper