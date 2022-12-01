Canada proud after World Cup adventure ends in defeat | The Guardian Nigeria News

Canada coach John Herdman said his team would depart the World Cup with heads held high after their tournament ended in a third straight defeat against Morocco on Thursday.

The Canadians returned to the World Cup for the first time since the 1986 finals in Mexico after dominating CONCACAF region qualifiers.

But they were unable to reproduce that winning form in Group F, where they suffered defeats to Belgium and Croatia before Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Morocco.

English coach Herdman however said the team was proud of its achievements in the finals in Qatar.

“It’s been the first time in a long time we’ve been here,” Herdman said. “We’d have liked to have been here longer but we’ve enjoyed the ride.

“We’re a young team, we’re developing. It’s been a hell of an experience.”

Already eliminated before Thursday’s game, Canada’s hopes of signing off with a victory were jolted after Morocco went 1-0 up after four minutes before making it 2-0 after 23…