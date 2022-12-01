Lori-Ogbebor faults new NDDC board nominees, demands justice | The Guardian Nigeria News

Right activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to review the list of fresh nominees for Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board to ensure justice.

She pointed out that the Itsekiri, the ‘highest oil-producing ethnic group’ in Delta State, was left out.

At a media briefing, yesterday, in Lagos, the activist explained that going by the NDDC Act, it is the turn of Delta State to produce the leadership of the board, adding that the Itsekiri should benefit from the zoning.

She said: “Mr. President, we need justice and fair play. A list has just been released of the nominees for NDDC board. Mr. President, I don’t want to believe this list came from you. I hold this idea very strongly because they did it before.

“And I am not afraid of calling those, who did it before your enemies and enemies of this country. They work for themselves and do not work for this country. Mr. President, I believe nobody in your position will…