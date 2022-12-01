South Africa's ruling ANC calls urgent talks as pressure grows on Ramaphosa







South Africa’s ruling ANC party will hold emergency talks Thursday, the day after a report into scandal-hit President Cyril Ramaphosa paved the way for his possible impeachment. Pressure has mounted on the president after a special panel probing a burglary scandal at Ramaphosa’s farm concluded that there was enough evidence to warrant a parliamentary debate […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper