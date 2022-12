Following the murder of Labour Party (LP) Women Leader, Mrs. Victoria Chintex, in Kaduna State, on Tuesday morning, Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) has urged the police in the state to bring the killers to justice. Gunmen stormed her residence on Monday night into Tuesday morning and shot the deceased and her husband. While she died on the […]

The post WIPF urge arrest of LP women leader’s killers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper