Belgium crash out of World Cup after Croatia draw | The Guardian Nigeria News

Romelu Lukaku missed a string of late chances as Belgium crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage after a 0-0 draw with Croatia on Thursday which sent the 2018 runners-up into the knockout phase.

Roberto Martinez announced after the game he was stepping down as Belgium coach after a six-year spell in charge.

Croatia had a penalty award controversially cancelled by VAR early in a largely uneventful first half.

The introduction of Lukaku at the interval changed the game, but he was guilty of three dreadful misses as Zlatko Dalic’s side rode their luck to hold on.

Croatia progressed as runners-up in Group F behind winners Morocco who beat Canada 2-1 to also qualify for the last 16.

The Croatians will face the winners of Group E, containing Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica, for a quarter-final place.

“We had some chances against us but it didn’t change our mindset,” said coach Dalic. “We were lucky they didn’t take their chances.”

Belgium, the world’s…