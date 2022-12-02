Multi-billion Naira Facility: Alleged land owners demand compensation from NCS | The Guardian Nigeria News

Owners of a quarry company – Nino Corporation Ltd, have raised alarm over an alleged illegal and forceful possession of their land by the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

They alleged that land at the border community between Karu Local Government in Nasarawa State and Karahi area within Abuja Municipal Council Area of Abuja, where NCS built its multi-billion naira new facility belong to them.

The company which said it has been ordered to vacate its own property is asking for adequate compensation and time from the NCS in order to relocate to another site decried that its request has neither been granted nor has it been invited for negotiation.

The company owners stated that following the recent inspection tour of the project by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in the company of the Acting Comptroller-General of NCS, Haliru Nababa, it was revealed that the Correctional Service authorities did not show any evidence to the company to prove…