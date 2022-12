Team Delta on Friday walloped Team Oyo 3-0 to win gold in the women’s team Table Tennis final at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the quartet of Rashidat Ogundele, Fatima Bello, Ajoke Ojomu and Aminat Fashola trashed Team Oyo in a one-sided final at the […]

