South Korea scored a dramatic late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 on Friday and qualify for the World Cup last 16 at Uruguay’s expense. Hwang Hee-chan’s goal in stoppage time was enough to put the Koreans through to the knockout phase on goals scored, even though Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 in the other match in […]

