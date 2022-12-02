Stakeholders urged to eliminate political, economic inequality | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sterling Law Centre has urged stakeholders to take action towards bridging economic and political inequality between men and women to end Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

The firm released the statement in commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls and the commencement of the 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) against women and girls.

According the statement, signed by Executive Director, Sterling Law Centre, Deji Ajare, despite all efforts that have been made so far for the total elimination of all sort of VAWG, these heinous crimes seem to continue unabated, as VAWG is entrenched in the Nigerian society owing to the patriarchal system practiced.

He explained that gender-based violence includes but not limited to physical, sexual, and psychological violence that occur in the family, community, and workplace, committed and tolerated by society.

“Few days ago, a story broke out of Sadiya, a…