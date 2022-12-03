Atiku tells people with disabilities why they should not vote APC in 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has told physically challenged people not to vote for the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The former Nigerian vice president, who stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the PDP’s PWD National Campaign Council, said the APC has failed to implement the persons with disability’s law despite the passage of the bill by the National Assembly.

“APC has refused to implement the PWD law and you have no reason to vote APC again. I really want you to identify your membership and tell them to vote for a party that has recognized you and has given them a special place which is PDP,” said Atiku.

“Let me congratulate you on your inauguration into our presidential campaign council as well as the celebration of World Disability Day. You contribute your own quota to the economy and we in the PDP recognize you and that is why we have given you a special place in…