Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe grabbed plenty of the headlines as their countries sailed through the group stage of the World Cup, but many others have also risen to the occasion in Qatar. AFP Sport looks at five breakout stars from the first round of the tournament. Tyler Adams (USA) The Leeds midfielder […]

The post Five breakout stars of the World Cup group stage appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper