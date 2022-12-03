Ganduje alleges fraud, urges FG, Assembly probe of hajj 2022 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has faulted the operation of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on the conduct of the 2022 Hajj exercise.

Besides, Ganduje accused the commission of gross misconduct and mismanagement of resources that led to NAHCON’s failure to airlift over 700 intended pilgrims from Kano to Saudi Arabia.

Receiving the operation report of the 2022 Hajj exercise from the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Ganduje said the 2022 Hajj was the worst ever witnessed in the last seven years, calling for an immediate probe of NAHCON.

Ganduje challenged the federal government and the national assembly to investigate the operation of NAHCON with special reference to the 2022 Hajj to save the nation from needless national embarrassment in the future.

“The last 2022 Hajj operation was the worst I ever witnessed during my tenure as the governor of Kano state. It was mismanaged, with a number of dishonest attitudes, fraud and anomalies.

“Due to the inefficiency…