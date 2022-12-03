Mavin’s new generation dazzle on Chapter X — Saturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

10It was always going to be a special year at Mavin Records. Africa’s premier indigenous label turns 10, and what better way to mark it than with a hallmark of its storied history- a Mavin All-Star Project. Chapter X combines the talent, nuance and promise of all of Mavin’s new generation of artists in one explosive Afropop masterpiece that promises to be a classic of the genre.

Preceded by Overloading and Won Da Mo- both of which peaked at the zenith of all major music charts in Nigeria, Chapter X is a 10-tracker project that is as diverse thematically as it is in performance.

The project opener, Alle, is a soothing confession of love, and at the same time, it is a solemn thanksgiving.

Delivered by the same squad of eight witnessed on Won Da Mo, Alle sets the album’s tone effectively. On a sonic backdrop that subtly metamorphoses to suit each artist’s individual style, here, the Mavins are as thankful for love as they are keen to give it.

The next song, All I’m…