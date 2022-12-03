‘We want freedom’: key quotes from China’s protests | The Guardian Nigeria News

China was gripped last weekend by widespread protests not seen in decades, with hundreds taking to the streets across the country to demand an end to crippling Covid lockdowns.

Originally triggered by the deaths of ten people in a Xinjiang fire — deaths protesters blame on Covid lockdowns — they have expanded to call for greater political freedoms, an end to state censorship, and even the resignation of President Xi Jinping.

Here are some of the key quotes from the movement, translated from footage of protests across China circulating on social media, which has been verified by AFP.

– Young woman, Beijing –

“After the crowd surge happened in South Korea, all media reported so much on it in the second day. But let’s take a look, do we have any reports from the official media? Our own citizens and nationals died in a man-made disaster, do we have any reports?”

“No, it’s all lies! All silence! All is silent! So we launched a white paper mourning campaign. Is there…