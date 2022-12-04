Australia charges extradited Islamic State suspect





Australian police charged a high-profile Islamic State suspect with six terrorism-related offences Sunday, two days after he was extradited from Turkey, officials said. Neil Christopher Prakash, 31, was accused of offences including engaging in hostile activity overseas, supporting a terrorist organisation, and advocating terrorism, police said. He was charged in Melbourne by a counter-terrorism team […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper