Dealing with masquerading powers – Part 2 | The Guardian Nigeria News

A lot of people are going through mysterious experiences today. Many are fighting strange battles and are confused because they cannot identify the source of their battles. It is as if they are wrestling with shadows and you can’t win such battles. The enemies we are fighting love to disguise themselves just like the woman in our Bible text. If Judah had known her true identity, he would never have slept with her. The enemy can disguise in different ways to make you confused and then accuse the wrong person. Sometime ago, a young man just about to take his marriage vows on his wedding day changed his mind right at the altar. He walked away without an explanation, leaving his bride and everyone perplexed. The lady collapsed and was rushed out for medical attention.

A few months after, the young man married another woman while the first woman lived in great bitterness. She never knew it was the power of bewitchment. Three years later, the young man woke up one…