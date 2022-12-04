Internatinal Day of Persons With Disabilities: Project Enable announces nominees for 2022 DIAL Awards | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the world commemorates the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities today, Project Enable Africa has announced the nominees for the 2022 Disability Inclusion and Leadership (DIAL) Awards.

Project Enable Africa is an initiative of Stanforte Edge Ltd/Gte that promotes the rights, empowerment and social inclusion of persons with disabilities in Nigeria with various stakeholders across the private, public and civil society sectors to advocate for disability rights and promote the access to persons with disabilities to services and economic opportunities in the formal and informal sectors across Nigeria.

According to World Bank, about 15% of the global population lives with a disability, with Nigeria home to over 25 million persons with disabilities, the community is reported to be the most marginalized.

The year’s theme is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world…