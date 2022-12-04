Ogun athlete: ‘I’m In Delta 2022 with a mission to fulfill a vision’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Team Ogun darts player, Lolade Adeyemi, has said that her mission at the ongoing 21st National Sports festival in Delta State is to fulfill a vision.

Lolade, who won four gold medals for the Gateway State to emerge the best athlete in Dart at the 20th National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State, has won one gold and a bronze medal, so far, in Delta 2022.



Ogun State athletes, who are participating in 29 out of the 37 sporting events, have maintained their stand on the medals chart.

Among the athletes, who have made the state proud so far is Isau Ogunkunle, a bronze medalist at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He has won one gold in men’s singles class 4 and one silver in men’s 4-5 class team event.

Latifat Tijani has also maintained her title ambition with one gold in 45kg Para Powerlifting event.

Cycling opened the medals chart for Ogun State with one gold in four kilometres Team Pursuit, winning one silver medal in 140km road race.

As…