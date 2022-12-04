UK police watchdog chief quits, facing probe





The head of the UK’s independent police watchdog has quit while facing a police probe into an allegation of historic wrongdoing, the interior minister has said. The regulator has been highly critical of the UK police force, which is attempting to rebuild public trust following a series of high-profile scandals. Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced […]

