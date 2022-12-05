16,000 households to benefit from KSrelief food support in Borno ― NEMA







The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has concluded arrangements for the distribution of relief food items donated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) to 16,000 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in 8 camps and host communities in Borno State. A standard quantity of 16,000 food baskets, each comprising a bag […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper